Boom of textile industry evidence of economic turnaround: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab while lauding the economic achievements of the government Thursday said that the booming textile industry evidence of economic turnaround and PTI-led government has prioritized the "Made in Pakistan" policy to step up its exports.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that country's economy was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and textile industry has witnessed a massive rise in demand and export orders, which has pushed the industry to work at full capacity.

She said government was vigorously pursuing "Made in Pakistan" policy to promote export-led industrialization in the country, adding that Pakistan also focusing on manufacturing of its own products rather than importing goods.

Kanwal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the road of progress and prosperity.

MNA Kanwal said that PTI-led government was striving to ensure a secure environment to the business community so that they get full benefit of the available opportunities in Pakistan to spur the economic activities.

Replying to a question, she said inflation was reducing now and it would be brought down further within next few months, as recent Sensitive price Index shows a decline and InshaAllah, the government would bring inflation under control.

She said that the Democratic Movement (PDM) has miserably failed to gather masses' support for their anti-Pakistan agenda and December 13 was the last day of PDM flopped drama.

"The government was not going anywhere with PDM's rallies and Imran Khan will not go anywhere", she added.