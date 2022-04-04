UrduPoint.com

Boosting Pakistan’s Export And Opening Employment Opportunities For The Nation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 04:23 PM

Boosting Pakistan’s export and opening employment opportunities for the nation

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022) Service Long March Tyres (Pvt) Ltd., a collaboration of China’s Chaoyang Longmarch Tyre Co. Ltd. and Pakistan’s Service Group, inaugurated Pakistan’s first all steel radial Truck/Bus tyre plant on 28th March, 2022.

Pakistan’s first Sole Enterprise (SEZ) situated on 50 acres in Nooriabad, Sindh, was inaugurated by his Excellency President Arif Alvi. Addressing the ceremony, the President expressed with pleasure that foreign investment was increasing in the country.

The $300 million project with active collaboration of the top Pakistani and Chinese partners will produce tyres under the brand name of SLM.

The new brand has the quality standards that will compete with the best in the world.

Speaking on the occasion C.E.O. of Service Long March, Mr. Omar Saeed said ‘This is a big day for Servis Group and our family. We will make Pakistan self-reliant in one of the most critical industries. Additionally, we will put Pakistan on the map of global engineered goods exports.

Servis group the largest exporter of Tyres and footwear in Pakistan, will boost Pakistan’s tyre exports by $300 million annually at the completion of all three phases of the new project, contributing to growing Pakistan’s economy even further.

