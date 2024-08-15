BoR, FBR Decide To Modernise Tax Recovery System
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM
In a strategic meeting on tax audit conducted under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed, it was decided to integrate and automate the tax recovery systems of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In a strategic meeting on tax audit conducted under the chairmanship of Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed, it was decided to integrate and automate the tax recovery systems of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR).
The meeting was attended by Member Taxes Zaman Wattoo, Regional Commissioner Withholding Tax (RTO) Bilal Hussain, Dr. Imran Javed and other officials from both institutions.
The SMBR stressed the urgent need for a synchronised and automated system to modernise tax recovery procedures between the FBR and the BoR Punjab. He highlighted the importance of digitalizing the audit processes of PLRA (Punjab Land Records Authority) and FBR to reduce the chances of tax evasion.
It was also proposed that a joint committee be formed between the FBR and the BoR to compile comprehensive data of taxpayers. The committee will work towards eliminating irregularities in agricultural tax, income tax, withholding tax, and capital gains tax through a digital system.
Furthermore, the meeting discussed sharing taxpayer data between the FBR and the BoR to enhance agricultural and income tax collection. The proposal to link the tax recovery system with NADRA was also considered. Under this system, tax payments on land would be monitored through the taxpayers' CNIC, and property registries would only be processed after ensuring the full payment of applicable taxes, significantly reducing tax evasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From Business
-
CEO ADM calls on SACM, plans to establish EV charging stations in KP10 minutes ago
-
Asian markets surge on strong US consumer data1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 20242 hours ago
-
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM14 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production, exports15 hours ago
-
Options International deposits Rs 6 mln penalty into national treasury15 hours ago
-
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) okays continuation of PM Relief Package15 hours ago
-
KP CM inaugurates model design, online application for solarization scheme15 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes Independence Day celebrations at Deosai15 hours ago
-
Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir takes charge as DC Faisalabad15 hours ago
-
STZA establishes four new special technology zones worth Rs 30 bln15 hours ago