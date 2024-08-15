Open Menu

BoR, FBR Decide To Modernise Tax Recovery System

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM

BoR, FBR decide to modernise tax recovery system

In a strategic meeting on tax audit conducted under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed, it was decided to integrate and automate the tax recovery systems of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In a strategic meeting on tax audit conducted under the chairmanship of Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed, it was decided to integrate and automate the tax recovery systems of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR).

The meeting was attended by Member Taxes Zaman Wattoo, Regional Commissioner Withholding Tax (RTO) Bilal Hussain, Dr. Imran Javed and other officials from both institutions.

The SMBR stressed the urgent need for a synchronised and automated system to modernise tax recovery procedures between the FBR and the BoR Punjab. He highlighted the importance of digitalizing the audit processes of PLRA (Punjab Land Records Authority) and FBR to reduce the chances of tax evasion.

It was also proposed that a joint committee be formed between the FBR and the BoR to compile comprehensive data of taxpayers. The committee will work towards eliminating irregularities in agricultural tax, income tax, withholding tax, and capital gains tax through a digital system.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed sharing taxpayer data between the FBR and the BoR to enhance agricultural and income tax collection. The proposal to link the tax recovery system with NADRA was also considered. Under this system, tax payments on land would be monitored through the taxpayers' CNIC, and property registries would only be processed after ensuring the full payment of applicable taxes, significantly reducing tax evasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Nabeel FBR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

14 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

14 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business