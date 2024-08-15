BoR, FBR decide to modernise tax recovery system

In a strategic meeting on tax audit conducted under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed, it was decided to integrate and automate the tax recovery systems of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In a strategic meeting on tax audit conducted under the chairmanship of Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed, it was decided to integrate and automate the tax recovery systems of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR).

The meeting was attended by Member Taxes Zaman Wattoo, Regional Commissioner Withholding Tax (RTO) Bilal Hussain, Dr. Imran Javed and other officials from both institutions.

The SMBR stressed the urgent need for a synchronised and automated system to modernise tax recovery procedures between the FBR and the BoR Punjab. He highlighted the importance of digitalizing the audit processes of PLRA (Punjab Land Records Authority) and FBR to reduce the chances of tax evasion.

It was also proposed that a joint committee be formed between the FBR and the BoR to compile comprehensive data of taxpayers. The committee will work towards eliminating irregularities in agricultural tax, income tax, withholding tax, and capital gains tax through a digital system.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed sharing taxpayer data between the FBR and the BoR to enhance agricultural and income tax collection. The proposal to link the tax recovery system with NADRA was also considered. Under this system, tax payments on land would be monitored through the taxpayers' CNIC, and property registries would only be processed after ensuring the full payment of applicable taxes, significantly reducing tax evasion.