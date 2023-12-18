BoR moving towards digitization: SMBR

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Chairing a review meeting on IT reforms, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed has said that Board of Revenue (BoR) is moving towards digitization.

BoR Member Colonies Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Member Tax Tariq Qureshi, Member IT (Information Technology), BoR Secretary Shafqatullah Mushtaq and Chief Settlement Commissioner, PLRA (Punjab Land Record Authority) Director General Saira Umar also attended the meeting on Monday.

SMBR Nabil Javed reviewed improvement in the land management system, settlement management system and land acquisition system, progress in land acquisition, e-library, IT-based land management registration system, and digitization of agricultural income tax.

He also issued instructions for timely completion of all projects and said there should be no delay in providing facilities to citizens, arguing that public confidence can be restored only through transparency. He warned that unnecessary delay in departmental affairs would not be tolerated.

Nabil Javed assured that the problems faced by the member IT would be resolved soon. The SMBR vowed to develop the Board of Revenue on modern lines, adding that digitization is very crucial in the modern era.