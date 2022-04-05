Borrell Rules Out EU-Level Ban on Gas Imports From Russia Due to Hungary

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell ruled out a decision at the European level to ban Russian gas imports because of Hungary's position

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell ruled out a decision at the European level to ban Russian gas imports because of Hungary's position.

"A unanimous decision cannot be taken because there is one country, Hungary, which has said it will veto it," the politician said in an interview with the COPE broadcaster.