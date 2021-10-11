UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says Current Energy Pricing Needs Revision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Borrell Says Current Energy Pricing Needs Revision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Current energy pricing needs a revision to take into account the drive toward renewables, nuclear power phase-out and decarbonization, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told El Pais.

"It is difficult to justify some elements of the current model, which was created when renewables were not used, when nuclear energy was seen as an option to increase production and when decarbonization was not a priority goal and there were no gas tensions, like right now. It would be wise to rethink the model and see if it suits the circumstances," Borrell said in an interview, published on Monday.

Such changes, however, require time and quick thinking. The challenge is that energy prices are set by gas suppliers. In addition, financial speculation is often at play. According to Borrell, countries should take regulatory measures to limit such conditions.

When asked about Nord Stream 2, the official asserted that Russia is using the gas situation to exert political pressure.

"Russia wants Nord Stream 2 to launch. It takes advantage of the situation to bring water to its mill ... This attitude is a part of the political pressure game. We still need Russian gas and we will probably need more than under contract," Borrell stated.

Talks on gas supplies should be held at an EU level, since the issue is a geopolitical one, the foreign policy chief reiterated.

Gas prices surged to a record high in September as global demand rose amid economic recovery from months of lockdowns. With winter approaching, the European Union has been struggling to fill its gas reserves.

EU leaders are set to discuss the issue, among other matters, at a summit on October 21-22.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Russia Nuclear European Union Nord September October Gas From

Recent Stories

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

10 seconds ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

15 minutes ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

36 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

38 minutes ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

39 minutes ago
 122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last ..

122 more dengue confirmed cases reported in last 48 hours

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.