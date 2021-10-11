(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The EU needs to work toward preventing a new European refugee crisis by averting the possible economic collapse of Afghanistan without recognizing the Taliban's (a terrorist group banned in Russia) interim government, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"We thought we would have an acute (migration) crisis because of Afghanistan, but it has not yet happened. And it will not happen if we prevent the economic collapse of the country. 75% of the Afghan budget comes from foreign transfers. And now they are all frozen. Economic collapse can occur. We have to prevent it, without recognizing or supporting the government as such," Borrell said in an interview, published on Monday.

The politician added that although the EU cannot give money to Afghanistan directly, since several ministers of the interim government are on the US terrorist list, member states can do so through the UN agencies working in the country.

"If we want girls to go to schools, there must be schools first," Borrell said, explaining his position.

The EU foreign policy chief also stressed that the bloc is particularly concerned about the issue of Afghan refugees since migration is not only a huge problem for the Union, but also one of the biggest dividing forces within the integration association.