UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says EU Can Prevent Migration Crisis By Averting Afghanistan's Economic Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Borrell Says EU Can Prevent Migration Crisis by Averting Afghanistan's Economic Collapse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The EU needs to work toward preventing a new European refugee crisis by averting the possible economic collapse of Afghanistan without recognizing the Taliban's (a terrorist group banned in Russia) interim government, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"We thought we would have an acute (migration) crisis because of Afghanistan, but it has not yet happened. And it will not happen if we prevent the economic collapse of the country. 75% of the Afghan budget comes from foreign transfers. And now they are all frozen. Economic collapse can occur. We have to prevent it, without recognizing or supporting the government as such," Borrell said in an interview, published on Monday.

The politician added that although the EU cannot give money to Afghanistan directly, since several ministers of the interim government are on the US terrorist list, member states can do so through the UN agencies working in the country.

"If we want girls to go to schools, there must be schools first," Borrell said, explaining his position.

The EU foreign policy chief also stressed that the bloc is particularly concerned about the issue of Afghan refugees since migration is not only a huge problem for the Union, but also one of the biggest dividing forces within the integration association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Russia Budget Money All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

40 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

55 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

56 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

1 hour ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

2 hours ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.