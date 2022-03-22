Borrell Says EU Made No Decisions on Sanctions Against Russian Oil Industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The foreign ministers of the European Union member states did not make any decisions on sanctions against the Russian oil industry during a meeting on Monday but the issue was discussed, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Among the many things considered today when it comes to the situation in Ukraine, some member states did raise issues related to energy.

Today was not a day to take decisions, no decision was taken," Borrell told a press conference, adding that new EU is not likely to impose additional sanctions against Russia this week.

Borrell also said that the EU leaders will give their recommendations on further sanctions during the upcoming summit on March 24.

"Certainly the EU Council, when it will be discussing about the situation in Ukraine, I am sure they will consider again what else can be done in the field of sanctions," the EU top diplomat added.