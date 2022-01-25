Borrell Says EU Must Focus on Renewables to Reduce Reliance on Russian Gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that Europe should focus on the green transition as it seeks to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas imports.

"We must reduce our dependence on the Russian energy and this is going to play an important role in our relationship with Russia," he told an online conference.

Borrell told the "Europe in Danger: What next for EU security and defence" event that the 27-nation bloc needed to focus on delivering the Green Deal, the European Commission's plan to decarbonize the economy by 2050.

"It is very much important that we will be able to implement our Green Deal. This is going to be a game changer in geopolitics," he stressed.

All EU member states have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from the 1990 levels as part of the deal, including by increasing the share of renewable sources in Europe's energy mix to 40%.