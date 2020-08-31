UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Says EU To Face Strong Economic Shock In Coming Months That Will Test Solidarity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Borrell Says EU to Face Strong Economic Shock in Coming Months That Will Test Solidarity

The European Union is going to face a strong economic shock in the coming months that will challenge European solidarity and may have harmful political and social consequences, Josep Borrell, the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, said at the Bled Strategic Forum 2020 on Monday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The European Union is going to face a strong economic shock in the coming months that will challenge European solidarity and may have harmful political and social consequences, Josep Borrell, the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, said at the Bled Strategic Forum 2020 on Monday.

"Our economy will be in a strong shock after the summer when people come back from holidays and find out that many firms have disappeared, and many people cannot sustain their revenues. It is going to be a big proof for the European solidarity," the EU foreign policy chief said.

Borrell warned that some member states would face a stark economic crisis that could see firms go bankrupt and workers lose their jobs. At this time, investment will be crucial in propping up the economy of EU member states and the bloc itself, the foreign policy chief said.

"In the next months, the most important challenge will be the economic one. For sure, the economic problems will have social consequences and maybe political," Borrell commented, adding that the European Central Bank was working diligently to provide funding.

Following protracted and heated negotiations in July, EU leaders agreed on a recovery package worth 750 billion euros ($895 billion) in loans and grants to help member states recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Borrell stated that the implementation of the emergency fund will have its difficulties.

"The implementation of the economic package will be decisive, and it is not going to be so easy because to spend 750 billion with conditionalities ... will put a proof on the administrative capacities of the member states, let apart the problem of political ratification," Borrell said, adding that EU member states must be "ready to face a very unpleasant economic situation."

The EU foreign policy chief noted that the bloc's recovery plan still needs to be ratified by the national parliaments of the member states. Borrell said that it would be a "big failure" should member states fail to ratify the proposal.

According to the agreement reached by EU leaders in July, Italy will receive 28 percent of the European Union's COVID-19 recovery fund, the largest of any nation, comprising 81 billion euros in grants and 127 billion euros in repayable loans.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Holidays European Union Bank Italy May July 2020 From Agreement Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

26 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

41 minutes ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

8 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure ..

8 minutes ago

W.House calls on Russia to 'respect Belarus' sover ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.