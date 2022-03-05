UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says Gas Supplies From Russia Cannot Be Rejected By EU In Few Days

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Russian gass supplies to the EU cannot be rejected overnight, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"Russian gas represents 40% of our gas Imports in the European Union. You can't simply put an end to all that overnight, we can reduce it.

We can reduce it relatively quickly. And that's what we're going to try to do that. That is not just what we're going to try to do. But what we're going to do," Borrell said at a press conference after the extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

