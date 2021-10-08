UrduPoint.com

Borrell Wants EU To Represent Member States In Gas Talks With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:09 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the interest of member states will be best served if the bloc leads gas supply talks with Russia despite the latter's insistence to negotiate with individual EU countries.

"We cannot say that we don't want to talk with Russia. However, (Russian Foreign Minister) Lavrov made it clear that he wants to talk with countries one-on-one, but does not want to talk with us, with the institution. But if we create a large pool for gas purchases and negotiate gas purchases, like vaccine purchases, whether he likes it or not, he will have to talk with the EU," Borrell told the New Economy International Forum in Madrid.

Gas prices surged to a record high in September after global demand rose amid economic recovery from months of lockdowns. With winter approaching, the European Union has been struggling to fill its gas reserves.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday that the EU could jointly purchase gas and create common reserves. Belgium, in contrast, does not consider the idea of joint procurement a good one to resolving the issue.

European Council President Charles Michel has included the issue of gas price spikes in the agenda of the summit to be held on October 21-22.

