Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

Turkey's benchmark stock index was up 1.28% to close Friday at 1,370.70 points

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index was up 1.28% to close Friday at 1,370.70 points.

Starting the day at 1,350.31 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 17.34 points over Thursday's close of 1,353.36 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,834.

50 by market close, up from $1,819.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $50.2 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1810GMT) on Friday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday USD/TRY 7.8690 7.8360EUR/TRY 9.5320 9.4970EUR/TRY 10.4780 10.3840