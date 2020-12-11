UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borsa Istanbul Up At Weekly Close

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

Turkey's benchmark stock index was up 1.28% to close Friday at 1,370.70 points

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index was up 1.28% to close Friday at 1,370.70 points.

Starting the day at 1,350.31 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 17.34 points over Thursday's close of 1,353.36 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,834.

50 by market close, up from $1,819.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $50.2 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1810GMT) on Friday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday USD/TRY 7.8690 7.8360EUR/TRY 9.5320 9.4970EUR/TRY 10.4780 10.3840

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Istanbul Price Gold Market From P

Recent Stories

Genetic variants linked to severe Covid-19: study

2 minutes ago

Rich countries' support for children during pande ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader deplores inactiveness of civic bodies o ..

2 minutes ago

India Calls China's Explanation for Canceling Comm ..

6 minutes ago

Canada Health Agency Projects Up to 134,931 New CO ..

6 minutes ago

SSGCL assures gas supply to new housing projects o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.