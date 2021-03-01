Borsa Istanbul up at weekly open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,491.88 points on Monday, rising 1.39% or 20.49 points from the previous close

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,491.88 points on Monday, rising 1.39% or 20.49 points from the previous close.

At the last week's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 1.13% at 1,471.39 points, with a daily trading volume of 27.4 billion liras ($3.7 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.3500 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), slightly up from 7.3490 at Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also was 8.8800, nearly same with 8.8790, while one British pound traded for 10.2700 Turkish liras, versus 10.2200 at Friday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $65.50 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).