Bosnia's Indirect Taxes Income Up 27.5 Pct In January

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 03:24 PM

SARAJEVO, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) collected 27.5 percent more indirect taxes in January compared with January last year, said the BiH Indirect Taxation Authority (ITA) on Tuesday.

The ITA collected 709 million KM (408.6 million U.S.

Dollars) in January, while it gathered 556 million KM (320.4 million dollars) in January last year.

Of the collected tax income, 173 million KM (99.7 million dollars) have been returned to the taxpayers.

Indirect taxes in BiH include taxes on goods and services, such as export-import taxes, excise duties, value added tax, turnover tax and road taxes.

