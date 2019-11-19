Both TurkStream Gas Pipeline Legs Filled With Gas - Gazprom

Russian energy giant Gazprom has filled both legs of the TurkStream gas pipeline with gas, the company said in a press release Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom has filled both legs of the TurkStream gas pipeline with gas , the company said in a press release Tuesday.

"Activities before the commissioning of the TurkStream gas pipeline, which, according to the schedule, should take place before the end of 2019, are at the final stage.

At present, both legs are filled with gas, from coastal facilities near Anapa to the receiving terminal located near the village of Kıyıköy on the Turkish coast," Gazprom said.