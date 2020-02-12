BP aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :British energy giant BP, under the leadership of new chief executive Bernard Looney, declared Wednesday its aim to achieve "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050, although it was vague on how it planned to hit the target.

"BP's new ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner covers the greenhouse gas emissions from its operations worldwide... and the carbon in the oil and gas that it produces," said a statement ahead of a speech by Looney on plans to "fundamentally transform its whole organisation".

Environmentalists immediately challenged the company's statement, saying it lacked detail and specific commitments.

The energy major will seek to ensure that the production of oil and gas does not emit carbon, while it will also start measuring methane emissions at all its gas processing facilities by 2023.

And it vowed to "increase the proportion of investment into non-oil and gas business over time" as part of the pledge.