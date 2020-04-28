UrduPoint.com
BP Announces $4.4bn Quarterly Loss As Oil Prices Crash

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:19 PM

BP announces $4.4bn quarterly loss as oil prices crash

BP on Tuesday said it slumped into a $4.4-billion net loss in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand for oil

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :BP on Tuesday said it slumped into a $4.4-billion net loss in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand for oil.

"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with pre-existing supply and demand factors have resulted in an exceptionally challenged commodity environment," the British energy giant said in a statement, having reported profit after tax of $2.9 billion in the first-quarter of 2019.

