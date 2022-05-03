BP Believes Russian Oil Output Already Decreased by 1Mln Bpd, Says Decline Can Double

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) UK corporation British Petroleum (BP) believes that oil production in Russia has already decreased by 1 million barrels per day, BP CEO Bernard Looney said on Tuesday, adding that this decline can double this month.

"I think there is probably about a million barrels a day we would estimate off the market today of Russian crude. That number, we think, will probably increase this month when the existing sanctions come into effect for real, that number could double," Looney said at a teleconference with analysts.