BP Chief Executive Dudley To Retire March 31, 2020, After 40-Year Career - BP

Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:49 AM

Bob Dudley, the chief executive at UK oil and gas company BP, will retire on March 31, 2020, ending his 40-year career with the firm, BP announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Bob Dudley, the chief executive at UK oil and gas company BP, will retire on March 31, 2020, ending his 40-year career with the firm, BP announced on Friday.

"After a 40-year career with BP and over nine years as group chief executive, Bob Dudley, 64, has decided to step down as group chief executive and from the BP board following delivery of the company's 2019 full year results on 4 February 2020 and will retire on 31 March 2020," BP said in a statement.

Bernard Looney, who is currently the chief executive at the Upstream department, will succeed Dudley, joining the BP Board on February 5, 2020, the company added.

"Bob has dedicated his whole career to the service of this industry. He was appointed chief executive at probably the most challenging time in BP's history. During his tenure he has led the recovery from the Deepwater Horizon accident, rebuilt BP as a stronger, safer company and helped it re-earn its position as one of the leaders of the energy sector.

This company � and indeed the whole industry � owes him a debt of gratitude," BP Chairman Helge Lund said, as quoted in the statement.

Lund also voiced the belief that Looney had "all the right qualities" to lead the company through the "transformation era."

"He has deep experience in the energy sector, has risen through the ranks of BP, and has consistently delivered strong safety, operational and financial performance. He is an authentic, progressive leader, with a passion for purpose and people and a clear sense of what BP must do to thrive through the energy transition," Lund added.

BP is among world's six largest oil and gas corporations. It was founded in 1909.

