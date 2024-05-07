Open Menu

BP Net Profit Slumps As Gas Prices Drop

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 07:21 PM

BP net profit slumps as gas prices drop

British energy giant BP on Tuesday said net profit slumped 72 percent in the first quarter, as gas prices declined from a year earlier

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) British energy giant BP on Tuesday said net profit slumped 72 percent in the first quarter, as gas prices declined from a year earlier.

Profit after tax tumbled to $2.3 billion from $8.2 billion in the first three months of 2023, BP said in a statement.

Total revenue dropped 13 percent to $48.9 billion.

Alongside the results, BP announced "at least" $2 billion in cost savings by the end of 2026.

"We are simplifying and reducing complexity across BP," chief executive Murray Auchincloss said in the earnings statement.

The update comes after BP rival Shell last week said its net profit dropped 15 percent to $7.4 billion in the first quarter.

Gas prices have dropped heavily since soaring after the invasion of Ukraine by major energy producer Russia in early 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

58 seconds ago
 Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

1 minute ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

1 minute ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

17 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

1 minute ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

1 minute ago
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate sol ..

Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption

12 minutes ago
 Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, E ..

Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours

33 minutes ago
 Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full pot ..

Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full potential of Faisalabad: FCCI Act ..

13 minutes ago
 Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves ..

Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves, 6234 arrested in 241 days: F ..

13 minutes ago
 German CG calls on Sindh Governor

German CG calls on Sindh Governor

13 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business