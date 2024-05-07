BP net profit slumps as gas prices drop

British energy giant BP on Tuesday said net profit slumped 72 percent in the first quarter, as gas prices declined from a year earlier

Profit after tax tumbled to $2.3 billion from $8.2 billion in the first three months of 2023, BP said in a statement.

Total revenue dropped 13 percent to $48.9 billion.

Alongside the results, BP announced "at least" $2 billion in cost savings by the end of 2026.

"We are simplifying and reducing complexity across BP," chief executive Murray Auchincloss said in the earnings statement.

The update comes after BP rival Shell last week said its net profit dropped 15 percent to $7.4 billion in the first quarter.

Gas prices have dropped heavily since soaring after the invasion of Ukraine by major energy producer Russia in early 2022.