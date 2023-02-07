BP Posts Full-Year Net Loss of $2.5Bln for 2022

BP reported a full-year net loss of $2.487 billion for 2022, against $7.565 billion in net profits attributed to its shareholders the previous year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) BP reported a full-year net loss of $2.487 billion for 2022, against $7.565 billion in net profits attributed to its shareholders the previous year.

The British oil major published fourth quarter and full-year results on Tuesday. It put the company's underlying replacement cost profit at $28 billion for 2022, up from nearly $13 billion posted in 2021.

BP also increased the quarterly dividend by 10% for the fourth quarter of 2022, to 6.61 cents per ordinary share.

The London-based company produced 2.253 billion barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, up 1.6% from the previous year. The figure did not account for production at Rosneft.

BP said last February that it would offload its 19.75% stake in the largest Russian oil producer and stop reporting proceeds generated by Rosneft assets in line with sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Monday that BP had not completed its exit.