BP Says Annual Net Profit Slides To $4.0bn In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:12 PM

BP says annual net profit slides to $4.0bn in 2019

British energy giant BP on Tuesday said annual net profit slid to $4.0 billion last year, hit by weaker oil prices

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :British energy giant BP on Tuesday said annual net profit slid to $4.0 billion last year, hit by weaker oil prices.

The figure was down sharply compared with profit after tax of $9.38 billion in 2018, the company said in a statement.

