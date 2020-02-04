BP Says Annual Net Profit Slides To $4.0bn In 2019
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:12 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :British energy giant BP on Tuesday said annual net profit slid to $4.0 billion last year, hit by weaker oil prices.
The figure was down sharply compared with profit after tax of $9.38 billion in 2018, the company said in a statement.