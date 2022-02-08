UrduPoint.com

BP Swings Into $7.6 Billion Annual Profit After Huge Loss

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 12:53 PM

BP returned to profit in 2021 as oil and gas prices surged following a huge loss the prior year when the pandemic struck, the British energy giant revealed Tuesday

London, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :BP returned to profit in 2021 as oil and gas prices surged following a huge loss the prior year when the pandemic struck, the British energy giant revealed Tuesday.

BP posted a net profit of $7.6 billion (6.7 billion Euros) last year, compared with a loss after tax of $20.3 billion in 2020, the company said in a statement.

