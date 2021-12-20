UrduPoint.com

BP Takes More Measures To Tighten Buying Of Foreign Currency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:12 PM

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreign currency

The central bank says that this step which is in continuation of other measures being taken by SBP, is primarily to discourage speculative buying and selling of foreign exchange from the exchange companies without affecting the ability of the market to serve the genuine needs of the public.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken more measures to enhance documentation and transparency in Foreign exchange transactions through exchange companies.

In order to enhance documentation and transparency and to further strengthen the foreign exchange regulatory regime, the State Bank of Pakistan has amended the regulations governing sale of foreign exchange to individuals by exchange companies.

The central bank said that this step which is in continuation of other measures being taken by SBP, is primarily to discourage speculative buying and selling of foreign exchange from the exchange companies without affecting the ability of the market to serve the genuine needs of the public.

Consequent to these amendments, exchange companies shall ensure that any individual shall not purchase foreign exchange from all exchange companies in excess of USD 10,000 per day and USD 100,000 (or equivalent in other currencies) per Calendar year, in the form of cash or outward remittances. These limits have been set taking into consideration the individual’s personal needs for foreign exchange.

In addition, the individuals shall continue to avail the facility of remitting the educational and medical expenses abroad up to USD 70,000 per calendar year and USD 50,000 per invoice respectively, from banks as per existing regulations (for details on this see SBP circular). For remittance of any amount in excess of these limits, or for any other purposes, individuals can approach Foreign Exchange Operations Department of SBP-BSC, through their bank. Further, there is no change in regulations with respect to foreign Currency accounts of the individuals.

The exchange companies shall obtain supporting documents against sale of foreign exchange in excess of USD 1,000 (or equivalent in other currencies) substantiating the purpose of transaction. Further, exchange companies shall not perform transactions against authority letters. Instructions further emphasized that ECs shall perform transactions only at authorized outlets of the company and shall not provide delivery services to the customers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Company Bank Sale United States Dollars Market All From

Recent Stories

Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

20 minutes ago
 Philippine delegation holds series of strategic me ..

Philippine delegation holds series of strategic meetings with UAE to boost trade ..

22 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General ..

Minister of Justice, Russia’s Prosecutor-General discuss judiciary cooperation

28 minutes ago
 NZ to host 2023 Men's World Team Squash C'ships

NZ to host 2023 Men's World Team Squash C'ships

31 seconds ago
 Police arrest three accused involved in firing inc ..

Police arrest three accused involved in firing incident

33 seconds ago
 Dutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk M ..

Dutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbas

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.