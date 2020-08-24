BrahMos Says Got Permission From Russia, India to Export Missiles to Third Countries

BrahMos Aerospace, a joint Russian-Indian developer of the BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missiles, told Sputnik on Monday it got greenlighted by the governments of Russia and India to export the missile to third countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) BrahMos Aerospace, a joint Russian-Indian developer of the BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missiles, told Sputnik on Monday it got greenlighted by the governments of Russia and India to export the missile to third countries.

BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998 as a joint venture of Russian rocket and missile developer NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

"A lot of countries have shown great interest in [purchasing the missiles of] BrahMos. We are now working with our Russian colleagues. We have already received [export] permits from Russia and the Indian government, and we really hope that as soon as the pandemic is over, we will be able to act on it," BrahMos Chief General Manager Praveen Pathak said on the sidelines of the Russian-hosted Army 2020 forum.