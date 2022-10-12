Brandenburg Official Says Pressure in Druzhba Pipeline Down

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Jorg Steinbach, the economy minister of the German state of Brandenburg, said on Wednesday that pressure in the Druzhba oil pipeline was down.

"There was a drop in pressure in Druzhba, in particular, in the second line" Steinbach said, as quoted by dpa, adding that "the cause of the leak is currently being investigated".

Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said earlier in the day that a leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The pipeline is the main route for oil supplies to Germany.