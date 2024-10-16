Open Menu

Branding And Digital Marketing Course Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Branding and Digital Marketing course concludes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The 4th and the final day of the Branding and Digital Marketing course, successfully concluded at the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS).

The course, led by Secretary General of WCCIS Adan Amjad offered participants a beginner-level understanding of key digital marketing concepts.

The final session focused on using hashtags to increase visibility, a basic overview of Google’s algorithms to guide keyword selection and simple techniques for crafting effective meta titles and descriptions.

Participants also learned the importance of creating relevant, quality content and how to engage with audiences through well-crafted online prompts.

The closing ceremony featured remarks from President of WCCIS Dr.

Mariam Nouman along with Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzaib Waqas Awan and Vice President (VP) WCCIS Robina Naveed.

Dr. Mariam Siddiqa highlighted the WCCIS’s commitment to offering future courses aimed at further empowering women entrepreneurs in the digital space, ensuring their continued growth and success.

She said that this will enhance digital marketing capabilities and will enable the participants to strategically grow their businesses in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

The day concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, recognizing their dedication and the new skills acquired during the course.

