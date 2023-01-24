UrduPoint.com

Brazil, Argentina Studying Possibility Of Mutual Gas, Energy Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:00 AM

Brazil, Argentina Studying Possibility of Mutual Gas, Energy Supplies

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Brazilian and Argentine presidents Luis Inacio da Silva and Alberto Fernandez met in Buenos Aires to discuss natural gas supplies from a field in Argentina to Brazil and energy supplies to Argentina.

"We discussed the possibility of supplying gas from the Vaca Muerta (field) to Brazil, as well as supplying us with electric energy," Fernandez said after a bilateral meeting.

During the first foreign visit of the Brazilian leader, who became president on January 1, the two countries signed agreements on economic integration. According to the president of Argentina, this marked the beginning of a new phase of strategic relations "for decades."

In addition to bilateral meetings with the host country, Lula da Silva will take part in the CELAC Summit on January 24.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Visit Buenos Aires Argentina Brazil January Gas From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

7 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

7 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

7 hours ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

7 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

7 hours ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.