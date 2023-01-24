Brazil, Argentina Studying Possibility of Mutual Gas, Energy Supplies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Brazilian and Argentine presidents Luis Inacio da Silva and Alberto Fernandez met in Buenos Aires to discuss natural gas supplies from a field in Argentina to Brazil and energy supplies to Argentina.

"We discussed the possibility of supplying gas from the Vaca Muerta (field) to Brazil, as well as supplying us with electric energy," Fernandez said after a bilateral meeting.

During the first foreign visit of the Brazilian leader, who became president on January 1, the two countries signed agreements on economic integration. According to the president of Argentina, this marked the beginning of a new phase of strategic relations "for decades."

In addition to bilateral meetings with the host country, Lula da Silva will take part in the CELAC Summit on January 24.