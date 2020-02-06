Brazil central bank cuts interest rate to record low

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to a new record low of 4.25 percent, seeking to give a boost to what it called the "gradual recovery" of Latin America's largest economy

Braslia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to a new record low of 4.25 percent, seeking to give a boost to what it called the "gradual recovery" of Latin America's largest economy.

The quarter-point cut, decided unanimously by the bank's monetary policy committee, was the fifth straight decrease in a loosening cycle that started last July.