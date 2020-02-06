UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate To Record Low

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:04 PM

Brazil central bank cuts interest rate to record low

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to a new record low of 4.25 percent, seeking to give a boost to what it called the "gradual recovery" of Latin America's largest economy

Braslia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to a new record low of 4.25 percent, seeking to give a boost to what it called the "gradual recovery" of Latin America's largest economy.

The quarter-point cut, decided unanimously by the bank's monetary policy committee, was the fifth straight decrease in a loosening cycle that started last July.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank July

Recent Stories

Two dead as train derails near Milan: Italian medi ..

7 minutes ago

Virgin Australia Suspends All Flights to Hong Kong ..

7 minutes ago

62 vehicle owners fined for using substandard CNG ..

7 minutes ago

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speak ..

7 minutes ago

Despite using brute force, India failed to crush K ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistani student confident China will win battle ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.