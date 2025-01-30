Brazil Central Bank Hikes Interest Rate As Lula's Woes Mount
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM
Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate to 13.25 percent in more bad news for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, which is struggling to curb high inflation
The bank's fourth consecutive increase of the benchmark Selic rate comes amid already high investor concerns over Brazil's ballooning public debt, which is getting ever more costly to service.
The interest rate decision was the first taken under the leadership of new central bank chief Gabriel Galipolo, appointed by Lula, who has fiercely opposed higher interest rates.
In a statement, the central bank said another one-point increase was expected at its next meeting in March.
Beyond that, the tightening cycle will depend on whether inflation targets are met, and on future projections.
"It is a headache that has no end in sight," Carla Beni, an economist with the Getulio Vargas Foundation told AFP.
She said that the high interest rates were making financing more expensive for the population "and this ends up hindering the economy as a whole."
Beni said that each percentage point increase meant an expense of 50 billion reais ($8.5 billion) for the Treasury to pay out to those holding government bonds.
"So our fiscal expenditure will increase significantly."
Brazil closed 2024 with annual inflation at 4.83 percent, pushed above target by higher food prices after a year in which crops were hard hit by floods and drought.
A central bank bulletin rounding up market expectations on Monday indicated inflation would hit 5.50 percent in 2025.
