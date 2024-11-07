Brazil Central Bank Hikes Key Interest Rate To 11.25%
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate half a point to 11.25 percent amid pessimistic inflation forecasts in Latin America's biggest economy
Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate half a point to 11.25 percent amid pessimistic inflation forecasts in Latin America's biggest economy.
It was the second consecutive increase in the bank's Selic rate, after its COPOM monetary policy committee decided in September to raise it to 10.75 percent.
Brazil's rate direction is running opposite to the United States and the European Union, whose central banks have started cutting interest rates on assessments they have managed to cool inflation.
In Brazil, inflation in September came in at 4.42 percent on annualized basis, well above the three-percent target.
The impact of a prolonged drought on the price of food and electricity was seen as a prime reason.
Recent Stories
KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad
Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan
World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Discuss Digital Pakistan Develop ..
Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug rehabilitation center
Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows
National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday
Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees profit in last FY: Minister
PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog
Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..
Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands-on training to students
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points
PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit
More Stories From Business
-
Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows25 minutes ago
-
PBF optimistic about Trump’s victory, its economic impacts37 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points26 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.5,400 per tola2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar22 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim23 minutes ago
-
PTC concerned over increasing trade of illicit cigarettes; 11.26% decline in sales3 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan stands united with full resilience to celebrate Victory Day: Ambassador Farhadov1 minute ago
-
CDNS decreases Savings Certificate, rates from November 043 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb for strengthening Pak-Japan relations through trade, culture5 hours ago
-
Machinery imports up by 21.68% in Q1 of FY 2024-256 hours ago
-
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram6 hours ago