Brazil central bank hikes key interest rate to 11.25%

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate half a point to 11.25 percent amid pessimistic inflation forecasts in Latin America's biggest economy.

It was the second consecutive increase in the bank's Selic rate, after its COPOM monetary policy committee decided in September to raise it to 10.75 percent.

Brazil's rate direction is running opposite to the United States and the European Union, whose central banks have started cutting interest rates on assessments they have managed to cool inflation.

In Brazil, inflation in September came in at 4.42 percent on annualized basis, well above the three-percent target.

The impact of a prolonged drought on the price of food and electricity was seen as a prime reason.