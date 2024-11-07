Open Menu

Brazil Central Bank Hikes Key Interest Rate To 11.25%

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Brazil central bank hikes key interest rate to 11.25%

Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate half a point to 11.25 percent amid pessimistic inflation forecasts in Latin America's biggest economy

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate half a point to 11.25 percent amid pessimistic inflation forecasts in Latin America's biggest economy.

It was the second consecutive increase in the bank's Selic rate, after its COPOM monetary policy committee decided in September to raise it to 10.75 percent.

Brazil's rate direction is running opposite to the United States and the European Union, whose central banks have started cutting interest rates on assessments they have managed to cool inflation.

In Brazil, inflation in September came in at 4.42 percent on annualized basis, well above the three-percent target.

The impact of a prolonged drought on the price of food and electricity was seen as a prime reason.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Drought European Union Bank Price Brazil United States September

Recent Stories

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices ..

Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan

25 minutes ago
 World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Di ..

World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Discuss Digital Pakistan Develop ..

22 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug ..

Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug rehabilitation center

22 minutes ago
 Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

25 minutes ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence fr ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday

39 minutes ago
Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees p ..

Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees profit in last FY: Minister

25 minutes ago
 PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

1 hour ago
 Accountability court directed to reconsider acquit ..

Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..

1 hour ago
 Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands- ..

Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands-on training to students

26 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islam ..

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business