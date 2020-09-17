Brazil Central Bank Maintains Key Interest Rate At 2%
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:58 PM
Brazil's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate Wednesday at two percent, a record low, ending a spree of nine consecwutive cuts
Bras (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):Brazil's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate Wednesday at two percent, a record low, ending a spree of nine consecwutive cuts.
Most analysts predict that the rate, which stood at 6.5 percent in June 2019, will remain at two percent until at least the end of the year.