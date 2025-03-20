Brazil Central Bank Raises Interest Rate To 9-year High
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:31 PM
Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate one point to 14.25 percent, a nine-year high, as it seeks to contain inflation in Latin America's largest economy.
Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate one point to 14.25 percent, a nine-year high, as it seeks to contain inflation in Latin America's largest economy.
It was the fifth consecutive increase, and counter to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's calls for a lower rate to boost economic growth.
The bank's Monetary Policy Committee cited a "challenging external environment" for its decision, as well as persistent inflation domestically and signs of an "incipient moderation in growth."
The committee forecast another rate hike, of a "smaller magnitude," from its next meeting in May, if current conditions persist.
The rate was last this high between July 2015 and October 2016, when Brazil was in the grips of an economic recession.
Lula, battling low approval ratings, argues that high lending rates hinder growth by making credit more expensive for consumers and investors.
Central banks use rate increases to curb inflation by reducing consumer and business spending and lowering demand.
Last month, the price for goods and services in Brazil was 5.0 percent higher year-on-year, hitting 5.0 percent for the first time since September 2023 -- outside the government's targeted upper threshold.
The figure could close the year at 5.66 percent, according to experts consulted by the central bank.
Persistent food inflation prompted the government this month to eliminate import tariffs on basic products such as meat, coffee, sugar, oil and corn.
Despite Lula's economic headaches, Brazil recorded a low unemployment rate of 6.5 percent between November and January, and growth of 3.4 percent in 2024 -- its best performance since 2021.
Recent Stories
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab
PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan
Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut Un ..
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night on July 26
Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..
Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced
DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..
More Stories From Business
-
Haroon Akhtar supports Bio Gas plant to drive economic growth, sustainable energy25 minutes ago
-
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan33 minutes ago
-
President, ICCI Kazakhstan Ambassador explore avenues for bilateral trade, investment2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves cross $ 16 billion10 minutes ago
-
Business Community must show commitment to drive economic progress: Nasir Qureshi2 hours ago
-
Pak-Denmark strengthens economic, trade ties ahead of Key visits3 hours ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes3 hours ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes3 hours ago
-
Stock markets retreat on revised US economic outlook4 minutes ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 1 trillion savings target by Mar 19th of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 795 more points5 minutes ago