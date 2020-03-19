UrduPoint.com
Brazil Cuts Benchmark Rate To New Record Low

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:47 AM

Brazil cuts benchmark rate to new record low

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate Wednesday to a new record low of 3.75 percent, seeking to boost an economy battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

The half-point cut, the bank's sixth reduction in a row, was larger than markets were expecting, as pressure piled on policy makers in Latin America's biggest economy to act to stop a potentially deep recession.

The half-point cut, the bank's sixth reduction in a row, was larger than markets were expecting, as pressure piled on policy makers in Latin America's biggest economy to act to stop a potentially deep recession.

