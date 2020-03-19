Brazil cuts benchmark rate to new record low

(@FahadShabbir)

Braslia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate Wednesday to a new record low of 3.75 percent, seeking to boost an economy battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The half-point cut, the bank's sixth reduction in a row, was larger than markets were expecting, as pressure piled on policy makers in Latin America's biggest economy to act to stop a potentially deep recession.