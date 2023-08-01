Open Menu

Brazil Cuts Inflation Forecast To 4.84 Pct

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Brazil cuts inflation forecast to 4.84 pct

Brazil lowered its inflation forecast to 4.84 percent for 2023 and 3.89 percent for 2024, the Central Bank of Brazil said Monday

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):-- Brazil lowered its inflation forecast to 4.84 percent for 2023 and 3.89 percent for 2024, the Central Bank of Brazil said Monday.

The declining inflation forecast reinforced hope that the bank's Monetary Policy Committee would start the process of cutting the cost of borrowing this week. A decision is to be announced on Wednesday.

According to the bank's weekly Focus survey, analysts kept their forecast for the benchmark Selic interest rate at 12 percent for this year, but lowered it to 9.25 percent for next year, 4.5 percentage points lower than the current annual rate.

The forecast for Brazil's GDP growth was held steadily at 2.24 percent for 2023 and 1.30 percent for 2024.

This year's trade balance is expected to see a surplus of 66 billion U.S. dollars, with next year's surplus dropping to 60 billion dollars, said the survey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Brazil (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Head of Jordanian-Emirati Par ..

UAE Ambassador meets Head of Jordanian-Emirati Parliamentary Committee

7 minutes ago
 ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN J ..

ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN JULY PES PROVIDES RESCUE SERVIC ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess ..

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess Club board

1 hour ago
 Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana cr ..

Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana criminal case

55 minutes ago
 European stock markets drop, dollar firms

European stock markets drop, dollar firms

55 minutes ago
 MOITT to establish health incubation center, scie ..

MOITT to establish health incubation center, science technology park in KU: Fe ..

56 minutes ago
LWCA to look after Multan WCA till cabinet approva ..

LWCA to look after Multan WCA till cabinet approval of WCHAA law

15 minutes ago
 Senator Qadir declares Pakistan's future as bright ..

Senator Qadir declares Pakistan's future as bright under CPEC project

15 minutes ago
 Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Collective Resp ..

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Collective Responsibility for Anti-Islamic Pr ..

16 minutes ago
 Indonesia's inflation eases to 3.08 pct in July

Indonesia's inflation eases to 3.08 pct in July

16 minutes ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business