Brazil cuts key interest rate another half-point

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Brazil's central bank cut its key interest rate by half a point for the fourth straight time Wednesday, continuing the easing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes will spur Latin America's biggest economy

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Brazil's central bank cut its key interest rate by half a point for the fourth straight time Wednesday, continuing the easing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes will spur Latin America's biggest economy.

In line with analyst forecasts, the bank's monetary policy committee said its members had voted unanimously to lower the benchmark Selic rate to 11.75 percent in their final meeting of the year.

"The committee's members unanimously expect reductions of the same magnitude in their coming meetings, and see that as the appropriate pace to maintain disinflation," the committee said in a statement.

The move came a day after news that Brazil's annual inflation rate fell to 4.68 percent in November, returning within the central bank's current target range of 1.75 to 4.75 percent.

Analysts had said that made it all but certain the bank would keep up the cycle of steady interest rate cuts it began in August, which ended a highly hawkish cycle of inflation-fighting moves.

The decision came the same day the US Federal Reserve voted to hold interest rates at a 22-year high for a third straight meeting, signaling it expected to start making cuts next year.

