Brazil Economy Posts Better-than-expected Growth In Q1

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Braslia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Brazil's economy grew a stronger-than-expected 1.9 percent in the first quarter, according to official figures released Thursday, welcome news for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he looks to jump-start growth.

The expansion, led by strong growth of 21.

6 percent in the key agricultural sector, marked a rebound for Latin America's biggest economy, which contracted by a revised 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 -- the last under far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

The result was better than expected, beating an average forecast of 1.3 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by analysts polled by business daily Valor.

The services sector expanded by 0.6 percent in the first three months of the year, while the industrial sector contracted by 0.1 percent, said the national statistics institute, IBGE.

