Brazil economy shrinks record 9.7% in second quarter

Brazil's economy, the biggest in Latin America, contracted by a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, pummeled by the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the official statistics agency said Tuesday

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Brazil's economy, the biggest in Latin America, contracted by a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, pummeled by the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the official statistics agency said Tuesday.

Brazil has been hit hard by the pandemic, with the second-highest number of infections and deaths worldwide, after the United States. The contraction was worse than the 9.2 percent analysts had forecast.