UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Economy Shrinks Record 9.7% In Second Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:26 PM

Brazil economy shrinks record 9.7% in second quarter

Brazil's economy, the biggest in Latin America, contracted by a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, pummeled by the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the official statistics agency said Tuesday

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Brazil's economy, the biggest in Latin America, contracted by a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, pummeled by the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the official statistics agency said Tuesday.

Brazil has been hit hard by the pandemic, with the second-highest number of infections and deaths worldwide, after the United States. The contraction was worse than the 9.2 percent analysts had forecast.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises pea ..

43 seconds ago

Emirates SkyCargo takes the taste of Pakistani man ..

8 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa will clear his position in one or two d ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah, Delhi explore collaboration in key sector ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA reviews progress on SWRO-based desalination p ..

16 minutes ago

Japan to provide debt relief to Pakistan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.