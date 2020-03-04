UrduPoint.com
Brazil Economy Slows In Bolsonaro's First Year

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:32 PM

Brazil economy slows in Bolsonaro's first year

The Brazilian economy slowed in President Jair Bolsonaro's first year in office, according to official data released Wednesday, disappointing news for markets that had bet on the far-right leader to engineer an economic take-off

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Brazilian economy slowed in President Jair Bolsonaro's first year in office, according to official data released Wednesday, disappointing news for markets that had bet on the far-right leader to engineer an economic take-off.

Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, grew 1.1 percent in 2019, down from 1.3 percent in each of the previous two years, said the national statistics institute, IBGE.

