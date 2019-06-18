The government of the Brazilian state of Amazonas granted Rosneft's gas exploration and extraction activities in the Solimoes Basin the status of a priority project, the Russian energy giant said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The government of the Brazilian state of Amazonas granted Rosneft's gas exploration and extraction activities in the Solimoes Basin the status of a priority project, the Russian energy giant said on Tuesday.

"The government of the Brazilian state of Amazonas assigned the priority status to Rosneft's project in the Solimões Basin. According to the letter of intent signed between Rosneft Brasil (a 100% subsidiary of Rosneft) and the government of the Brazilian state, regional authorities are to provide conditions for the implementation of Rosneft's project," Rosneft said in a statement.

The company specified that the conditions in question included tax incentives for the project, support for the construction of necessary infrastructure as well as environmental licensing.

According to Rosneft, the Solimoes project is vital to Rosneft Brasil's exploration activities in the region.

Rosneft Brasil started drilling its first exploration well in the Solimoes Basin back in February 2017. In total, the company owns 13 license areas, which, according to estimates by DeGolyer and MacNaughton, contain 60 billion cubic meters (2.12 trillion cubic feet) of contingent resources of natural gas, Rosneft said. In addition, the areas have significant prospective oil and condensate resources.