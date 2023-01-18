UrduPoint.com

Brazil Plans To Eliminate Budget Deficit Within Two Years

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 08:00 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The Brazilian government plans to carry out a tax reform and eliminate the state budget deficit within two years, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We plan to return to pre-crisis pandemic fiscal revenue and spending levels of 18.7 percent (of GDP), if we achieve this in two years, we can end the deficit and it will be easier if we carry out a tax reform," Haddad said.

Brazil's current budget, approved by Congress under the administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro, envisions a deficit of 231.5 billion reais (about $45.3 billion).

