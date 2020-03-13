Brazil stock exchange halts trading amid virus rout

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sao Paulo stock exchange halted trading twice in less than an hour Thursday as Brazil struggled to deal with a market rout caused by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic

Trading was automatically suspended shortly after the opening when stocks plunged more than 11 percent.

But a half-hour pause failed to calm traders' nerves, and the sell-off resumed 30 minutes later, again triggering the circuit-breakers that interrupt trading in case of steep losses -- this time, of 15.43 percent.

The new pause will last one hour. The Brazilian real also plunged to a record low, crossing the barrier of five to the dollar for the first time before recovering slightly as the central bank intervened to prop up the currency.