Brazil Stock Exchange Halts Trading Amid Virus Rout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:17 AM

Brazil stock exchange halts trading amid virus rout

The Sao Paulo stock exchange halted trading twice in less than an hour Thursday as Brazil struggled to deal with a market rout caused by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The Sao Paulo stock exchange halted trading twice in less than an hour Thursday as Brazil struggled to deal with a market rout caused by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trading was automatically suspended shortly after the opening when stocks plunged more than 11 percent.

But a half-hour pause failed to calm traders' nerves, and the sell-off resumed 30 minutes later, again triggering the circuit-breakers that interrupt trading in case of steep losses -- this time, of 15.43 percent.

The new pause will last one hour. The Brazilian real also plunged to a record low, crossing the barrier of five to the dollar for the first time before recovering slightly as the central bank intervened to prop up the currency.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Dollar Bank Sao Paulo Brazil Stocks Market Coronavirus

