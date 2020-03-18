UrduPoint.com
Brazil Stocks Plunge In New Virus Rout

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

The Sao Paulo stock exchange took a new plunge Wednesday, following world markets lower as the coronavirus pandemic continued to fuel fears of a deep global recession

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sao Paulo stock exchange took a new plunge Wednesday, following world markets lower as the coronavirus pandemic continued to fuel fears of a deep global recession.

Despite the announcement of massive economic stimulus measures in Brazil, as well as the United States and Europe, Latin America's largest stock exchange plunged more than eight percent shortly after opening, hitting its lowest level since August 2017.

It then regained some ground, and was down about six percent in mid-morning trade.

The Brazilian real weakened more than two percent against the Dollar, before also recovering slightly to trade down 1.73 percent.

Brazil announced a stimulus package Monday night of 147 billion reals (nearly $30 billion) in emergency spending to stave off the impact of the pandemic.

