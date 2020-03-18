UrduPoint.com
Brazil Stocks Plunge More Than 8% At Opening

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

Brazil stocks plunge more than 8% at opening

The Sao Paulo stock exchange took a new plunge Wednesday, following world markets lower as the coronavirus pandemic continued to fuel fears of a deep global recession

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sao Paulo stock exchange took a new plunge Wednesday, following world markets lower as the coronavirus pandemic continued to fuel fears of a deep global recession.

Despite the announcement of massive economic stimulus measures in Brazil, as well as the United States and Europe, Latin America's largest stock exchange was down 8.02 percent shortly after opening, hitting its lowest level since August 2017.

