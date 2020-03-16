UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Stocks Plunge, Trading Halted In Virus Havoc

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:01 PM

Brazil stocks plunge, trading halted in virus havoc

The Sao Paulo stock exchange plunged Monday, triggering a suspension of trading for the fifth time in a week as the coronavirus pandemic continued to roil markets in Brazil and worldwide

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sao Paulo stock exchange plunged Monday, triggering a suspension of trading for the fifth time in a week as the coronavirus pandemic continued to roil markets in Brazil and worldwide.

The market's Ibovespa index plummeted more than 12 percent at opening, then stabilized at a loss of around 10 percent after a half-hour closure.

Earlier, it sank below the barrier of 72,000 points for the first time since June 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Sao Paulo Brazil June 2018 Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

20 minutes ago

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

1 hour ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

1 hour ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Estonian Presidents Discuss Anti-Coronavi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.