Brazil stocks plunge, trading halted in virus havoc

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sao Paulo stock exchange plunged Monday, triggering a suspension of trading for the fifth time in a week as the coronavirus pandemic continued to roil markets in Brazil and worldwide.

The market's Ibovespa index plummeted more than 12 percent at opening, then stabilized at a loss of around 10 percent after a half-hour closure.

Earlier, it sank below the barrier of 72,000 points for the first time since June 2018.