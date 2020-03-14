Brazil stocks rebound after virus havoc

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Brazilian stocks rebounded Friday after days of carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, partly recovering their losses as the Sao Paulo stock exchange closed up 13.9 percent.

The Ibovespa index still ended the week badly in the red, however, with an overall loss of more than 15 percent.

The Brazilian real, which crashed through the barrier of five to the Dollar for the first time ever Thursday, also regained some ground, trading at 4.83 to the dollar.

The Sao Paulo stock exchange suspended trading four times this week when double-digit losses triggered automatic circuit breakers that halt activity in such cases.

Oil and airline stocks, the week's biggest losers, had some of the biggest rebounds.

State-run oil company Petrobras closed up 22 percent, while airlines Gol and Azul gained back 12 percent and 22 percent, respectively.