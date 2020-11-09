UrduPoint.com
Brazil Stocks Surge 4%

Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:19 PM

The Sao Paulo stock exchange shot up more than four percent Monday, following world markets higher on Joe Biden's US election win and hopeful news on Pfizer's test vaccine against Covid-19

The Ibovespa index surged at opening, before settling at a gain of around 3.

5 percent in mid-morning trade in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy.

The rally mirrored strong gains in Europe and Asia, where Biden's election win Saturday fueled optimism after days of uncertainty over the outcome of last week's presidential vote in the United States.

Stock futures were also up on Wall Street ahead of the open, after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said their vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.

