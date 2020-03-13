UrduPoint.com
Brazil Stocks Surge After Virus Havoc

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:51 PM

Brazil stocks surge after virus havoc

Brazilian stocks rebounded Friday after days of carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, following European markets higher to partially recover their losses

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Brazilian stocks rebounded Friday after days of carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, following European markets higher to partially recover their losses.

The Sao Paulo stock exchange's Ibovespa index surged more than 14 percent at opening, then settled to a gain of about nine percent, after losing 14.78 percent Thursday.

