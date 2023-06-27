Open Menu

Brazilian Analysts Upgrade GDP's Growth Forecasts

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Brazilian analysts upgrade GDP's growth forecasts

Brazilian financial analysts raised their projected GDP expansion in 2023 from 2.14 to 2.18 percent, the seventh consecutive weekly upgrade, and upped the 2024 forecast from 1.20 to 1.22 percent, the Central Bank of Brazil said Monday

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):Brazilian financial analysts raised their projected GDP expansion in 2023 from 2.14 to 2.18 percent, the seventh consecutive weekly upgrade, and upped the 2024 forecast from 1.20 to 1.22 percent, the Central Bank of Brazil said Monday.

Analysts lowered the forecast inflation for the year from 5.12 to 5.06 percent, and for next year, from 4.00 to 3.98 percent, according to the bank's weekly Focus survey of the country's top financial institutions.

Brazil's target inflation is 3.25 percent for 2023 and 3 percent for 2024, with a 1.

5 percentage point margin of tolerance in both cases.

Market analysts maintained the forecast for the benchmark Selic interest rate at 12.25 percent for this year and at 9.50 percent for the next. The rate is currently at 13.75 percent annually.

The balance of trade is expected to leave the country with a surplus of 62 billion U.S. dollars in 2023 and 55.61 billion U.S. dollars in 2024.

Foreign direct investment in Brazil is projected to reach 79 billion U.S. dollars this year and 80 billion U.S. dollars next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Brazil From Top Billion

Recent Stories

US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN ..

US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN-Backed Tribunal on Russia - S ..

30 seconds ago
 Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on ..

Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on Terror in Call With Palestinia ..

4 minutes ago
 AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

32 seconds ago
 Four persons injured in clash between two groups

Four persons injured in clash between two groups

2 minutes ago
 Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

2 minutes ago
 District and session judge ordered to release pris ..

District and session judge ordered to release prisoners involved in minor crimes ..

2 minutes ago
ECB's Enria Pushes EU Banks to Speed Up Exit From ..

ECB's Enria Pushes EU Banks to Speed Up Exit From Russia

5 minutes ago
 Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Launches US Senate Bid in ..

Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Launches US Senate Bid in 2024 Election Key to Chamber's ..

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) trainin ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) training course concludes

2 minutes ago
 MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineerin ..

MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineering Programmes

13 minutes ago
 Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Develop ..

Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Development of Relations With New Zea ..

25 minutes ago
 Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Co ..

Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Court Postponed to July 6 - Repo ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business